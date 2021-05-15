Hayati Yarkadas Sells 611 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hayati Yarkadas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xylem alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16.

NYSE:XYL opened at $118.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.58. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Xylem by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Xylem by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.