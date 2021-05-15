Security National Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.56. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.64.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

