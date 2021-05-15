Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.78

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $6.86. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 234,400 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

