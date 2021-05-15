Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. The business had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

