Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

SNMRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

