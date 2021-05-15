Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

