Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Company Profile
