The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading Up 1.9%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 1,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

