PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years.

NYSE PYT opened at $24.00 on Friday. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

