Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.71. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 312.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MBUU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

MBUU stock opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 168,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 104,761 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,795,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.