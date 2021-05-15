SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $125.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. SiTime has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $220,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,539,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

