Clime Capital Limited (CAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) announced a final dividend on Thursday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 4th. This is a boost from Clime Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

In other Clime Capital news, insider John Abernethy acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,924 in the last 90 days.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

