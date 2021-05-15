80,718 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth $29,679,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.65 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.94.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

