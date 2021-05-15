Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.17% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KFVG opened at $23.52 on Friday. KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97.

