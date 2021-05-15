Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,090 shares of company stock valued at $38,487,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

