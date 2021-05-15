NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

