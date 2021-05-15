Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

NYSE:RCL opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

