State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.65 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 306,837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.