Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $206.20 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

