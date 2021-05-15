Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

