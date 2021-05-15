Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $32,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN stock opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $223.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

