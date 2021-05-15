Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.10 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $128.99 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $27,057,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

