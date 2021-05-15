Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $248,000 in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,891.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $67.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.