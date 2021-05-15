Arrow Financial Corp Has $16.18 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

