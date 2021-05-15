3i Group plc (III) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21 on July 23rd

3i Group plc (LON:III) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $17.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of III stock opened at GBX 1,244.50 ($16.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,220.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,150.86. The stock has a market cap of £12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. 3i Group has a 1 year low of GBX 763.80 ($9.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,292.35 ($16.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.90.

In related news, insider Julia Wilson purchased 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,143 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £10,287,000 ($13,440,031.36). Over the last three months, insiders bought 900,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,745,035.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,088.80 ($14.23).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

