Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Sells $111,818.76 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Hatzis-Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDTX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

