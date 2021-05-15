JMP Securities Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $111.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $191.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $645.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

