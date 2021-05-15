Insider Buying: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Purchases $123,120.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Scott A. Reed bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

