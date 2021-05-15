Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,474,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

