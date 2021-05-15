Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $373,499.40 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 303,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,473,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HARP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

