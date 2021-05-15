Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells $373,499.40 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.
- On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.
- On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.
- On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.
- On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after buying an additional 303,339 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,473,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HARP. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
