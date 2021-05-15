Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$81.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.86.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,713.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$72.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.62.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

