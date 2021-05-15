Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savaria has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Savaria stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Savaria has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

