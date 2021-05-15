Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCBGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Sig Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Sig Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69.

