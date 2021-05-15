Canaccord Genuity Boosts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $97.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.64.

TCNNF opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

