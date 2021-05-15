Douglas Lingard Acquires 49,188 Shares of ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Douglas Lingard acquired 49,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,113.82 ($70,795.59).

On Friday, March 5th, Douglas Lingard acquired 48,320 shares of ImExHS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,400.00 ($43,142.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

