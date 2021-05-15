Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 18th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend payment by 59.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.