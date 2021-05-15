Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend payment by 57.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $23.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $268.04 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $281.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.68. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

