Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Provident Financial has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

PROV stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $438,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PROV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

