Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NHTC stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.78. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

