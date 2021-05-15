$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $135.33 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 329,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

