Truist Securities Upgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to “Buy”

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JRVR. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after buying an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,086,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at $12,563,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of James River Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of James River Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 208,384 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.