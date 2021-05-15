Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) PT Raised to $18.00 at DA Davidson

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

CARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after acquiring an additional 412,315 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Cars.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after buying an additional 187,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cars.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 65.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after buying an additional 990,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.