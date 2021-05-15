Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL stock opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.06. Bill.com has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $1,270,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Insiders sold 145,493 shares of company stock valued at $23,738,878 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.