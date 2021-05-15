Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

NYSE SHAK opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

