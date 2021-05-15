Brokerages Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $96.82 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day moving average is $149.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

