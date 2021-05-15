Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $271.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $176.97 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.87 and a 200-day moving average of $257.11.

