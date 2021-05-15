Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 15,400 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of EMCORE worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMKR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCORE by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMKR stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $283.28 million, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMKR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

