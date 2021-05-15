Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.42 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25.

