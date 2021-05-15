Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period.

RWM opened at $21.87 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

