Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.