Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.27%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $762,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRG. B. Riley raised their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

